Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million over TV packaging photo
Entertainment
Dua Lipa just took Samsung to court, asking for $15 million because they used her backstage photo on TV packaging in the US without her OK.
She says this could make people think she actually endorsed their product, which she didn't.
Lipa alleges copyright trademark publicity violations
Lipa's team filed the case on May 8, 2026, after she found out about the image last year and asked for it to be taken down.
They're accusing Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violating her publicity rights.
Meanwhile, Samsung says they got the image from a third party who claimed everything was legit.
Many fans have mostly backed Dua, saying celebrities should control how their images are used.