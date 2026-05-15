Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million over TV packaging photo

Lipa alleges copyright trademark publicity violations

Lipa's team filed the case on May 8, 2026, after she found out about the image last year and asked for it to be taken down.

They're accusing Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violating her publicity rights.

Meanwhile, Samsung says they got the image from a third party who claimed everything was legit.

Many fans have mostly backed Dua, saying celebrities should control how their images are used.