BLACKPINK's Lisa apologizes for N-word usage in new documentary
What's the story
In the recently released documentary Always Lalisa, BLACKPINK member Lisa has addressed the controversy surrounding her and her fellow members' usage of the N-word (racial slur) during their trainee days at YG Entertainment. The incident, which took place over a decade ago, resurfaced when a video of the group rapping with the word was leaked before Lisa's solo performance at Coachella in 2025.
Apology issued
'There isn't any education for that...'
In an interview with Variety, the 29-year-old singer said, "I really have to apologize."
"To be honest, I'm Thai, and I grew up in Thailand. There isn't any education for that, so at the time, I didn't know."
"Now I've learned and got educated about that, and I would never [do it again]. This is not OK. Seriously."
Leak response
'I was just sad...wanted to focus on my performance'
Addressing the leaked video, Lisa said, "Everything is real. It's all there."
"I was just sad because I really wanted to focus on my performance, but things happened, and you can't control stuff. But I fought through it."
The documentary also reveals that she couldn't comment on the leaks when they first emerged.
Group aspirations
'If I'm 50, I still want to do BLACKPINK'
Despite her solo career and acting projects, Lisa told Variety that she still looks forward to working with BLACKPINK.
She said, "If I'm 50, I still want to do BLACKPINK."
For the unversed, the band wrapped up their Deadline World Tour in January.
She added, "We just finished our tour earlier this year, but we talk a lot about this...but we're always going to be together."