Lively accused of misusing California survivor-protection law in Baldoni fight Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Blake Lively is getting called out for using California's survivor-protection law in her legal fight with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

The law, created by Victoria Burke to help people facing harassment or discrimination, is at the center of the drama.

Lively says she was retaliated against after reporting harassment on set, but Burke claims Lively is twisting the law for her own benefit.