Lively accused of misusing California survivor-protection law in Baldoni fight
Blake Lively is getting called out for using California's survivor-protection law in her legal fight with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.
The law, created by Victoria Burke to help people facing harassment or discrimination, is at the center of the drama.
Lively says she was retaliated against after reporting harassment on set, but Burke claims Lively is twisting the law for her own benefit.
Burke says Lively prioritizes attorney fees
Victoria Burke spoke up on The Megyn Kelly Show, saying Lively's legal team is focusing more on recovering attorney fees than actually protecting survivors.
Burke explained that those who come forward are silenced by high legal costs. She also accused Lively of trying to use the law as a "PR redemption tool."
Meanwhile, Baldoni's side argues that this move tries to bypass its earlier settlement and avoid a jury trial.
The case is still ongoing.