Lively alleges Baldoni's production company smeared her over production concerns
Entertainment
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set for a high-profile court showdown on May 18, 2026, in New York.
Lively claims Baldoni's production company tried to ruin her reputation after she raised concerns during production.
The case started back in December 2024 and has only gotten more intense since.
Judge allows retaliation claims, astroturfing alleged
A judge recently allowed some of Lively's retaliation claims to proceed, Lively alleges astroturfing in her filings.
Legal documents even mention Taylor Swift as part of the public relations drama.
The trial won't be televised, but with up to $297 million at stake and big questions about Hollywood's handling of harassment cases, plenty of people will be watching closely.