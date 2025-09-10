Next Article
'Lizard Music': Dwayne Johnson to shed 27kg for new role
Dwayne Johnson is about to look very different as he takes on the role of Chicken Man, a quirky 70-something character, in the upcoming film Lizard Music.
This marks a big shift from his recent turn as MMA legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, which has already sparked early Oscar talk.
Meanwhile, he is also filming 'Jumanji 3'
To fit the part, Johnson is losing the 27kg he put on for his last role and changing up his famously protein-heavy diet.
Lizard Music—based on Daniel Pinkwater's novel—lets him step outside his usual action-hero zone.
Still, he's not leaving blockbusters behind; filming for Jumanji 3 with Kevin Hart kicks off this November.