'Lizard Music': Dwayne Johnson to shed 27kg for new role

Meanwhile, he is also filming 'Jumanji 3'

To fit the part, Johnson is losing the 27kg he put on for his last role and changing up his famously protein-heavy diet.

Lizard Music—based on Daniel Pinkwater's novel—lets him step outside his usual action-hero zone.

Still, he's not leaving blockbusters behind; filming for Jumanji 3 with Kevin Hart kicks off this November.