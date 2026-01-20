Lollapalooza 2026 this weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform 

Lollapalooza India is returning to Mumbai for its fourth edition, taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This year promises an even bigger lineup with over 40 international and Indian artists performing across four stages for more than 20 hours of live music. The festival will feature a diverse range of genres, including rock, hip-hop, pop, electronic, and indie sounds.

Headliner highlight Linkin Park to make India debut at Lollapalooza A major highlight of this year's festival is the much-awaited India debut of legendary rock band Linkin Park. The band will headline Day 2 as part of their ongoing world tour, marking their first-ever performance in the country. Their inclusion has generated massive excitement among fans, positioning Lollapalooza India 2026 as one of the most talked-about music events of the year.

Lineup details Day 1 features a mix of global and local talent Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 2026 will feature a mix of global and homegrown talent. The lineup includes Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Knock2, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, Mother Mother, and Ankur Tewari. The day also features an "Opium takeover" with performances by Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang - all making their India debuts.

Festival focus Day 2 features Kehlani, LANY, Calum Scott, Bloodywood Day 2 of Lollapalooza India 2026 will be headlined by Linkin Park, along with other international acts like Kehlani, LANY, Calum Scott, Bloodywood, Karsh Kale, and OAFF-Savera. Rising Indian artists MXRCI, Sen, Zoya, and Gauley Bhai also feature prominently on this day. This reinforces the festival's commitment to spotlighting local talent alongside global heavyweights.

Ticket information Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 are now available Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 are currently available on BookMyShow, with prices starting at ₹6,999. Pass options include General Admission, Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP, and Lolla Platinum. Limited seating is available for select categories. The festival gates will open at 2:00pm on both days with performances running until 10:00pm.