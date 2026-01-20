Lollapalooza 2026 this weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform
What's the story
Lollapalooza India is returning to Mumbai for its fourth edition, taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This year promises an even bigger lineup with over 40 international and Indian artists performing across four stages for more than 20 hours of live music. The festival will feature a diverse range of genres, including rock, hip-hop, pop, electronic, and indie sounds.
Headliner highlight
Linkin Park to make India debut at Lollapalooza
A major highlight of this year's festival is the much-awaited India debut of legendary rock band Linkin Park. The band will headline Day 2 as part of their ongoing world tour, marking their first-ever performance in the country. Their inclusion has generated massive excitement among fans, positioning Lollapalooza India 2026 as one of the most talked-about music events of the year.
Lineup details
Day 1 features a mix of global and local talent
Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 2026 will feature a mix of global and homegrown talent. The lineup includes Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Knock2, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, Mother Mother, and Ankur Tewari. The day also features an "Opium takeover" with performances by Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang - all making their India debuts.
Festival focus
Day 2 features Kehlani, LANY, Calum Scott, Bloodywood
Day 2 of Lollapalooza India 2026 will be headlined by Linkin Park, along with other international acts like Kehlani, LANY, Calum Scott, Bloodywood, Karsh Kale, and OAFF-Savera. Rising Indian artists MXRCI, Sen, Zoya, and Gauley Bhai also feature prominently on this day. This reinforces the festival's commitment to spotlighting local talent alongside global heavyweights.
Ticket information
Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 are now available
Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 are currently available on BookMyShow, with prices starting at ₹6,999. Pass options include General Admission, Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP, and Lolla Platinum. Limited seating is available for select categories. The festival gates will open at 2:00pm on both days with performances running until 10:00pm.
Festival history
Lollapalooza's evolution into a global music event
Founded in Chicago in 1991 by Perry Farrell, Lollapalooza has grown from an alternative rock touring festival to one of the world's largest multi-genre music events. The festival has expanded to cities like Berlin, Paris, Sao Paulo, and now Mumbai. Since its inception in India in 2023, it has hosted global acts like Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, and Glass Animals.