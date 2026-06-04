Lopez prepped for bikini scene in 'Office Romance' Netflix release

Lopez called kissing scenes nerve-wracking

Lopez admitted staying fit took real effort, especially with the bikini scene.

Her co-star Goldstein joked about being nervous filming showing off his physique next to J.Lo, saying, "Of course I f---ing did... I'm doing a scene with this one."

Even Lopez found their kissing scenes "nerve-wracking," proving that even Hollywood stars get awkward sometimes.

The film follows their secret office romance as they break the rules for love.