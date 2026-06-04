Lopez prepped for bikini scene in 'Office Romance' Netflix release
Jennifer Lopez is back in the spotlight with Office Romance, dropping on Netflix June 5.
Playing a CEO who falls for her employee (Brett Goldstein), J.Lo shared that getting ready for her bikini scene meant serious discipline: lots of gym time and sticking to healthy eating.
She told Extra, "You know that you're gonna be on-screen... You gotta be prepared... in the gym and eating right,"
Lopez called kissing scenes nerve-wracking
Lopez admitted staying fit took real effort, especially with the bikini scene.
Her co-star Goldstein joked about being nervous filming showing off his physique next to J.Lo, saying, "Of course I f---ing did... I'm doing a scene with this one."
Even Lopez found their kissing scenes "nerve-wracking," proving that even Hollywood stars get awkward sometimes.
The film follows their secret office romance as they break the rules for love.