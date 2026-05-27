Infamous $100M Louvre heist to get film adaptation

The daring jewelry heist at the Louvre Museum last year, during which thieves escaped with valuables worth nearly $100 million, is set to be turned into a feature film. French director Romain Gavras will helm the project, based on the investigative book Main basse sur le Louvre (A Grab at the Louvre). The book's publishers confirmed this news on Tuesday.

Rights acquisition Book to come out today Publishing house Flammarion has confirmed that the film rights for Main basse sur le Louvre have been sold to production company Iconoclast. The book, penned by three journalists from Le Parisien, Le Monde, and Paris Match, will be released on Wednesday (May 27). Trade publication Le Film Francais reported that the movie adaptation is currently in development, but details about its title and cast are yet to be announced.

Security breach The incident sparked a massive security crisis at the museum The massive robbery at the Louvre Museum shocked the global art community and sparked a serious security crisis within the museum. The incident eventually led to the ousting of museum director Laurence des Cars. Despite a seven-month-long investigation and arrests of key suspects, the stolen jewels are still missing. The authors of Main basse sur le Louvre have called their disappearance a "dense mystery" that has left investigators baffled.

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Art theft Criminal interest in art theft has increased over the years The book also emphasizes the increasing criminal interest in art theft. The authors wrote, "The case demonstrates how the theft of works of art has become a business like any other for many criminals." They added, "The criminal underworld has found a new cash cow."

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