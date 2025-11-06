Louvre's $102M heist shows why weak passwords are disastrous

Weeks after a $102 million jewel heist at Paris 's Louvre Museum, investigators have uncovered serious security flaws in the institution's systems. The museum's video surveillance system reportedly used the password "Louvre," confirmed by a museum employee. The revelation has sparked renewed scrutiny of the museum's security, particularly following the theft of eight priceless jewels from the Apollo Gallery in October. Social media erupted with reactions, with users mocking the iconic museum for relying on one of the weakest possible passwords.

Security breach 'Weakness' in perimeter security due to 'underinvestment' Laurence des Cars, the museum's president and director, told a French Senate committee that the only camera outside the gallery was facing the wrong direction. This camera failed to capture footage of the thieves entering and exiting the premises. While internal alarms and cameras worked properly, des Cars admitted there was a "weakness" in perimeter security due to "underinvestment."

Audit report Security overhaul started in 2015, will be completed by 2032 The Cour des Comptes, France's national audit office, released a report on Thursday criticizing the museum's security measures. The report said a security overhaul started in 2015 would only be finished by 2032. By 2024, only 39% of the museum's rooms were under camera surveillance. The delay was blamed on chronic underinvestment and mismanagement, with too much money spent on new acquisitions and post-pandemic relaunch projects.

Security overhaul Culture minister promises swift corrective measures Culture Minister Rachida Dati agreed that technical upgrades were urgently needed. She promised to implement "swift corrective measures," including installing new anti-intrusion and anti-vehicle barriers by the end of the year. Despite assurances from museum officials that internal systems functioned during the theft, Dati admitted there were "major flaws" in external protection. France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) also flagged "serious shortcomings," including reliance on outdated software.

Suspects arrested Four suspects charged over Paris Louvre heist The entire robbery was completed in seven minutes. Thieves used a truck-mounted cherry picker to access the Apollo Gallery, smashed glass display cases with power tools, and fled on scooters after attempting to torch their getaway vehicle. French public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said four suspects have been charged in connection with the heist but the stolen jewels have not been recovered.

