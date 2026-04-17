Confirmed! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' releases next January
What's the story
After several delays, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated film Love & War will finally hit the theaters on January 21, 2027. The announcement was made by the production house on Friday. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in a powerful and emotional love story. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
Film details
Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama yet
Love & War is said to be Bhansali's "most ambitious romantic drama" to date. Given the scale and immersive nature of Bhansali films, one can expect great things from the movie. The film was earlier slated for a summer 2026 release but was postponed due to production delays and the busy schedules of its lead actors.
Production challenges
Delays due to lead actors' busy schedules
The film's release was delayed as Kapoor is busy with Ramayana: Part 2, and Kaushal has Mahavatar. The shooting schedule for the climax of Love & War has been pushed to the second half of 2026 due to these commitments. Despite these hurdles, the film is expected to deliver a grand cinematic experience with its high-stakes emotional saga and immersive storytelling.
Plot details
An epic love story and a visual spectacle
Love & War is described as an intense love triangle set against the backdrop of war. The story reportedly revolves around two army officers (played by Kapoor and Kaushal) competing for the love of a woman (Bhatt). This film marks Kapoor and Bhatt's second collaboration with Bhansali after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. On the other hand, it will be Kaushal's first project with Bhansali. Bhatt, Kapoor, and Kaushal have all worked with each other before.