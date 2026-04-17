Confirmed! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' releases next January

After several delays, Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's highly anticipated film Love & War will finally hit the theaters on January 21, 2027. The announcement was made by the production house on Friday. The film stars Alia Bhatt , Ranbir Kapoor , and Vicky Kaushal in a powerful and emotional love story. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Film details Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama yet Love & War is said to be Bhansali's "most ambitious romantic drama" to date. Given the scale and immersive nature of Bhansali films, one can expect great things from the movie. The film was earlier slated for a summer 2026 release but was postponed due to production delays and the busy schedules of its lead actors.

Production challenges Delays due to lead actors' busy schedules The film's release was delayed as Kapoor is busy with Ramayana: Part 2, and Kaushal has Mahavatar. The shooting schedule for the climax of Love & War has been pushed to the second half of 2026 due to these commitments. Despite these hurdles, the film is expected to deliver a grand cinematic experience with its high-stakes emotional saga and immersive storytelling.

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