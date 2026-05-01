'Love Mocktail 3' lands on ZEE5 Aditya faces custody fight
Entertainment
Love Mocktail 3 just dropped on ZEE5, wrapping up the much-loved Kannada franchise.
This time, we catch up with Aditya (Darling Krishna), who's now a single dad to his adopted daughter Nidhi.
Things get complicated when Dr. Shanta steps in, claiming Nidhi is actually her granddaughter, and suddenly there's a custody fight in the mix.
'Love Mocktail 3' directed by Krishna
The film is directed by Krishna, who also co-wrote the story with Milana Nagaraj and Yadunandan.
You'll spot familiar faces like Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Dileep Raj, and Shwetha Prasad rounding out the cast.