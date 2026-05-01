'Love Mocktail 3' lands on ZEE5 Aditya faces custody fight Entertainment May 01, 2026

Love Mocktail 3 just dropped on ZEE5, wrapping up the much-loved Kannada franchise.

This time, we catch up with Aditya (Darling Krishna), who's now a single dad to his adopted daughter Nidhi.

Things get complicated when Dr. Shanta steps in, claiming Nidhi is actually her granddaughter, and suddenly there's a custody fight in the mix.