'Love on the Spectrum' couple Romeo and Isaacman split
Entertainment
Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, the sweet couple from Love on the Spectrum, have broken up after nearly five years together.
They first met on season one back in 2021, quickly becoming fan favorites for their genuine connection and memorable moments.
Romeo wanted marriage, Isaacman hesitant
Turns out, Abbey was ready to get married, while David wanted to take things slower. This difference eventually led them to part ways.
On the latest season, Abbey shared that her parents' divorce made her cautious about rushing into marriage.
Despite the breakup, sources say David is doing well.