SLB turns Goregaon into 1970s Italy for 'Love & War'

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recreated 1970s Italy in Mumbai for his upcoming film Love & War. This decision comes after the cancellation of an international schedule initially planned for the movie. The director recently completed a 10-day shoot with lead actors Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal at a studio near Royal Palms in Goregaon, reported Mid-Day.

Filmmaker's choice Logistical complexities led to the decision Bhansali initially planned a 45-day schedule in Italy for Love & War. However, sources revealed to Mid-Day that the director opted for a change due to logistical complexities and time constraints. "The Italy schedule was turning out to be logistically complex and would have taken a lot more time to execute," said a source close to the production.

Director's vision Stunning set of an Italian club built in Mumbai The source further added, "Bhansali wanted to maintain the opulence while having firm control over the setting. So, he decided to recreate the portions on a set in Mumbai." A stunning set of an Italian club was built for scenes that were originally intended to be shot in Italy. The film is scheduled for a March 2026 release.