Next Article
'Lucky Baskhar' sequel officially in development
Good news for fans—director Venky Atluri just announced a sequel to Lucky Baskhar, the 2024 Telugu hit starring Dulquer Salmaan.
The original film, set in 1990s Bombay, followed a bank cashier who gets pulled into financial crime and bigger social issues. It was a huge success, earning over ₹111 crore worldwide.
Recap of original film's story and cast
Backed by Sithara Entertainments and more, the first movie featured Meenakshi Chaudhary and Tinnu Anand alongside Salmaan's standout performance as Baskhar Kumar—a man pushed to fraud by tough circumstances.
With the sequel on the way, fans can look forward to another deep dive into complex characters and gripping themes.