Kiara Advani anticipates 'War 2' release Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

Kiara Advani has just finished shooting for War 2 and is genuinely excited for everyone to see it. She called working with Hrithik Roshan "an unforgettable experience" and said the experience was unforgettable.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr. NTR and is set to release on August 14, 2025.