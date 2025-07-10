Next Article
Kiara Advani anticipates 'War 2' release
Kiara Advani has just finished shooting for War 2 and is genuinely excited for everyone to see it. She called working with Hrithik Roshan "an unforgettable experience" and said the experience was unforgettable.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr. NTR and is set to release on August 14, 2025.
'War 2' to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil
War 2 was filmed over nearly two years in five different countries—a massive effort that promises action-packed scenes.
The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil to reach fans all over India, bringing together a star cast of Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani.