Deverakonda among 29 celebrities in ED betting app investigation
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into 29 actors and influencers—including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj—for promoting online betting apps.
These promotions have landed them in trouble under Indian gaming and IT laws.
Deverakonda's team says endorsement was for legal game
The ED is focusing on possible money laundering and big user losses tied to these apps.
Several FIRs have been filed against the celebrities for their social media ads. Police are also checking how these platforms reached out to influencers and what deals were offered.
Deverakonda's team says his endorsement was only for a legal game, which ended in 2023.
This wider crackdown aims to warn others against supporting illegal betting platforms that hurt users financially.