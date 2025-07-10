Jurassic World: Rebirth surpasses ₹50 crore in India

'Rebirth' takes on competition from 'Superman,' 'Fantastic Four'

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rebirth has already become one of the top Hollywood hits in India this year, joining Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and F1 as imports to cross ₹50 crore.

With 17 Hollywood films earning over ₹110 crore in July alone—and Rebirth leading the pack—the movie now faces fresh competition from upcoming releases like Superman and Fantastic Four.

All eyes are on whether it can keep up its momentum and hit that next big milestone.