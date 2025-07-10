Brad Pitt seeks access to Angelina Jolie's private messages
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back in court, this time over Chateau Miraval—the French winery they bought together in 2008.
Things heated up after Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share to Stoli Group without his OK.
Now, he's asking for her private messages about the sale.
Jolie disagrees with Pitt, says she didn't break any rules
Pitt says the sale broke their agreement and wants proof from Jolie's communications. She disagrees, insisting she didn't break any rules.
Even though their divorce was settled last year, this fight has kept tensions high. The next big court date is set for 2025.
Chateau Miraval: The bone of contention between the ex-couple
Chateau Miraval isn't just any property—it's a sprawling estate in France known for its wine and olive trees.
Pitt and Jolie bought it while raising their six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.
Their ongoing battle shows that even Hollywood exes can have messy breakups over more than just movies.