Brad Pitt seeks access to Angelina Jolie's private messages Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back in court, this time over Chateau Miraval—the French winery they bought together in 2008.

Things heated up after Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share to Stoli Group without his OK.

Now, he's asking for her private messages about the sale.