Karl Jenkins concert cancelled due to medical incident

Eight attendees were taken to the hospital during the incident. Even with this health scare, organizers say they're focused on keeping everyone safe and plan to go ahead with other festival events as scheduled.

Festival has been uniting people since 1947

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has been bringing together thousands of performers and visitors from around the world since 1947, all in the name of peace and friendship through music.

Even setbacks like this can't shake its mission of unity and cultural exchange.