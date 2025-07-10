Ozzy Osbourne's last Black Sabbath concert raises $190 million for charity
Ozzy Osbourne just wrapped up his final concert with Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham, pulling off a legendary night—despite his Parkinson's diagnosis.
From a bat-themed throne, he rocked the stage one last time and helped raise a jaw-dropping $190 million for charity.
A historic event for a historic cause
This wasn't just any concert—40,000 fans showed up in person, and another 5.8 million tuned in online.
Metallica and Guns N' Roses joined the lineup, making it an unforgettable event.
Every dollar went to causes like Cure Parkinson's and local children's hospitals.
It's proof that music legends can use their influence to make real change—and go out on a high note while doing good.
Ozzy proves rock stars can make a difference
Even after his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy kept performing and giving back. This final show wasn't just about closing a chapter—it was about using rock history to support people who need it most.
For anyone who loves music or cares about making a difference, this is one for the books.