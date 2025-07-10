Ozzy Osbourne's last Black Sabbath concert raises $190 million for charity

A historic event for a historic cause

This wasn't just any concert—40,000 fans showed up in person, and another 5.8 million tuned in online.

Metallica and Guns N' Roses joined the lineup, making it an unforgettable event.

Every dollar went to causes like Cure Parkinson's and local children's hospitals.

It's proof that music legends can use their influence to make real change—and go out on a high note while doing good.