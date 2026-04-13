What role does Lucy Liu play in 'Devil Wears Prada'?

Actor-producer Lucy Liu has teased her role in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, calling it a "mystery" and expressing excitement about working with a star-studded cast. In an interview with People, she revealed that the secrecy surrounding her character is one of the things that makes this project special. "I think that's what's special about it. I think everyone's looking forward to it," she said.

Character growth 'It's going to be highly entertaining' "It's going to be highly entertaining. It's going to give you all the things, all the eye candy, and it's going to show that these characters have grown and changed," she said. The sequel will explore Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly as she navigates print media's decline while facing off against Emily Blunt's character, now a high-powered luxury group executive. Liu's character is generating curiosity, especially because no details are out for it, and she hasn't featured in any teasers/trailers.

On-set memories Liu called working with Streep, Hathaway 'amazing' Calling herself a longtime fan of the original film, Liu said that working with Streep and Anne Hathaway was a memorable experience. "Working with Annie and Meryl together in a scene was just amazing. It was almost like a reverie," she said. Earlier, she had further said, "I had a great time and it was really fun, and it's always nice to be part of something that people are excited about and that is connected to fashion."

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