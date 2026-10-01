Lure Holdings, Ciril partner to introduce branded projects in India
Lure Holdings, a global luxury advisory firm, is teaming up with Indian company Ciril to bring more branded and experience-driven properties to India's booming luxury real estate scene.
With rising wealth creation, increasing global exposure, and a growing preference for identity-led experiences, both companies see big potential in identifying and unlocking branded, luxury and experience-led real estate opportunities.
Partnership links brands with Indian developers
This partnership aims to connect international lifestyle brands with Indian developers, helping launch premium projects that reflect changing tastes.
Salvator Felous, Chairman and CEO, Luxury Fashion, Retail Concepts, Brand Modelling at Lure Holdings, said, "India represents one of the most compelling opportunities for luxury, lifestyle and hospitality brands seeking long-term growth through real estate."
The move could mean cooler living spaces (and more choices) for anyone dreaming of a luxe address in India.