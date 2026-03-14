Lyricist-author Vairamuthu wins Jnanpith Award, breaks 20-year gap Entertainment Mar 14, 2026

Vairamuthu, the legendary Tamil lyricist and author, just bagged the Jnanpith Award, India's highest honor for writers.

He is only the third Tamil writer ever to win it, breaking a 20-year gap since the last one (Jayakanthan, 2006).