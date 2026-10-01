M Suchitra to receive G Prabhakaran-OISCA Environmental Excellence Award
Entertainment
M Suchitra, a journalist known for her passionate reporting on climate and social issues, is set to receive the G Prabhakaran-OISCA Environmental Excellence Award.
The ceremony happens October 7, marking three years since journalist G Prabhakaran's passing.
Prabhakaran family and OISCA launch award
Started by Prabhakaran's family and OISCA International (Palakkad), the award includes a certificate, trophy, and ₹30,000.
Suchitra has spent her career spotlighting challenges faced by Adivasi, Dalit, and farming communities, working with outlets like Down To Earth and India Today, and has also worked with The New Indian Express.
This event not only celebrates her impact but also honors Prabhakaran's legacy in journalism.