Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' sees jump; crosses ₹40cr by Day-3

Audience response

Film witnessed jump in footfalls on Sunday

The film's Sunday collection came with a significant increase in footfalls, as occupancy jumped from 44.6% on Saturday to an impressive 52.4% on Sunday across 2,965 shows. This surge indicates phenomenal word-of-mouth and a strong appeal among family audiences. The film has been well-received by viewers, especially in the Telugu-speaking regions of India. Overseas, it added another ₹4 crore to its haul on Day 3, taking global collection to ₹41.79 crore.