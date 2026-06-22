Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' sees jump; crosses ₹40cr by Day-3
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has witnessed a significant jump in its box office collection on the third day of release. The action family drama earned ₹10.1 crore net in India on June 21 (Sunday), marking a 32% increase from Saturday's earnings of ₹7.65 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹23.1 crore over its opening weekend.
Regional success
Impressive numbers for Telugu version
The film's Telugu version has been its biggest success, contributing a whopping ₹9.5 crore in net collections on Day 3 alone. It maintained an impressive occupancy of 61% across 2,341 shows. The Tamil version also made a contribution with ₹0.6 crore net on Day 3 and an occupancy of 25% across 624 shows. Despite lower numbers, the film is finding its audience in the southern belt of India.
Audience response
Film witnessed jump in footfalls on Sunday
The film's Sunday collection came with a significant increase in footfalls, as occupancy jumped from 44.6% on Saturday to an impressive 52.4% on Sunday across 2,965 shows. This surge indicates phenomenal word-of-mouth and a strong appeal among family audiences. The film has been well-received by viewers, especially in the Telugu-speaking regions of India. Overseas, it added another ₹4 crore to its haul on Day 3, taking global collection to ₹41.79 crore.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Prabhu's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. The film, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and produced under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, and Gautami in pivotal roles. The movie has been certified UA and runs for two hours and 34 minutes.