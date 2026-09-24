Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to make television debut
What's the story
Sony MAX is gearing up for the world television premiere of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-comedy film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The movie will air on Saturday, September 26 at 8:00pm. In the family entertainer, Prabhu takes center stage in a never-seen-before avatar. The film revolves around Swarna (Prabhu), a daughter-in-lawwho is caught between family chaos and societal expectations. What starts as an ordinary tale takes an unexpected twist when her hidden action-driven persona comes to life.
Actor's view
'Television has this incredible power to enter living rooms...'
Speaking about the film's television premiere, Prabhu said, per Bollywood Hungama, "Television has this incredible power to enter living rooms and connect families across generations."
"For me, that's the most exciting part."
"I don't really think of Maa Inti Bangaaram as a regional film reaching a national audience anymore; it is an Indian story reaching Indian homes."
Box office
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' box office
Prabhu added, "Knowing that a mass‑family entertainer like Maa Inti Bangaaram will reach millions of homes across the country on a platform like Sony MAX, bringing everyone together for a movie night, is just a wonderful feeling."
Meanwhile, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned a whopping ₹71.76 crore domestically and ₹99.56 crore at the global box office, as per Sacnilk.