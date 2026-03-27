'Maa Ka Sum' trailer: Can son find love for mom?

The upcoming Prime Original series , Maa Ka Sum, will premiere on April 3. The show is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal under Eunoia Films. The story revolves around a math prodigy who tries to solve love through equations but learns that emotions don't always follow logic. It features Mona Singh , Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, and Ranveer Brar in lead roles.

Plot details Agastya uses math to find his mother a partner The newly released trailer follows Agastya (Ahuja), a 19-year-old math prodigy, who believes that any problem in life can be solved with logic and data. He embarks on "Project Mom," a mission to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita (Singh). The arrival of new math professor Ira (Dhar) complicates things as they work together to create an algorithm for the ideal match.

Director's perspective Kharkongor on unique approach to relationships Kharkongor said in a statement, "Maa Ka Sum does not really fit into a neat box. It is not a typical relationship drama, nor is it a purely coming-of-age story." "Using mathematics in a slightly unusual manner allowed us to explore these emotions in a fresh way." Singh added, "Vinita is unlike anyone I have played before, and...I love that Vinita allows herself to be vulnerable, to rediscover love."

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