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Home / News / Entertainment News / Prime Video's 'Maa Ka Sum' gets premiere date
Prime Video's 'Maa Ka Sum' gets premiere date
Prime Video announces premiere date for Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja starrer

Prime Video's 'Maa Ka Sum' gets premiere date

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 25, 2026
02:51 pm
What's the story

Prime Video has announced the global premiere date for its upcoming series, Maa Ka Sum. The drama will be released on April 3 on Prime Video in Hindi with Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada subtitles. The series is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and backed by Babita Ashiwal under Eunoia Films. It explores the unique bond between a single mother and her son through humor and warmth.

Plot details

A unique take on relationships

The series stars Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja in the lead roles. It follows Ahuja's character, Agastya, a math prodigy who views the world through graphs and algorithms. His logical approach to life includes finding a partner for his single mother, Vinita (Singh). However, this plan leads to unexpected adventures where logic meets real emotions and life's unpredictability.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

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Producer's perspective

Producer Ashiwal shares her thoughts on the series

Ashiwal, the producer of Maa Ka Sum, expressed her excitement about the series. She said in a statement, "What drew me to this series was its warmth and the heartfelt way it looks at relationships." "At its core, it's the story of a boy in his late teens trying to make sense of love and adulting through math and data." Maa Ka Sum will have eight episodes and it will be available in over 240 countries worldwide.

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