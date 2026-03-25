Prime Video's 'Maa Ka Sum' gets premiere date
What's the story
Prime Video has announced the global premiere date for its upcoming series, Maa Ka Sum. The drama will be released on April 3 on Prime Video in Hindi with Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada subtitles. The series is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and backed by Babita Ashiwal under Eunoia Films. It explores the unique bond between a single mother and her son through humor and warmth.
Plot details
A unique take on relationships
The series stars Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja in the lead roles. It follows Ahuja's character, Agastya, a math prodigy who views the world through graphs and algorithms. His logical approach to life includes finding a partner for his single mother, Vinita (Singh). However, this plan leads to unexpected adventures where logic meets real emotions and life's unpredictability.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
what is the probability of finding love when you only trust numbers? 🤔#MaaKaSumOnPrime, New Series, April 3rd pic.twitter.com/lm9S7m0U6X— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 25, 2026
Producer's perspective
Producer Ashiwal shares her thoughts on the series
Ashiwal, the producer of Maa Ka Sum, expressed her excitement about the series. She said in a statement, "What drew me to this series was its warmth and the heartfelt way it looks at relationships." "At its core, it's the story of a boy in his late teens trying to make sense of love and adulting through math and data." Maa Ka Sum will have eight episodes and it will be available in over 240 countries worldwide.