When will Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' release?
What's the story
Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Maatrubhumi has reportedly received a major boost with its trailer being cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board passed the four-minute and 43-second-long trailer on Wednesday, granting it a U/A 16+ certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film was originally titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year.
Release update
November 20 or December 11 might be the release date
The film's release, originally slated for November 13, is now likely to be pushed to November 20 due to delays in obtaining the censor certificate.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "With the delay in receiving the censor certificate, it is unlikely that Maatrubhumi can arrive next week."
"Hence, the makers are now planning to bring it on November 20. Another date that the team is considering is December 11."
Distribution details
Jio Studios will distribute the film
Jio Studios will be responsible for the film's distribution across India.
The source added, "The announcement of the new release date is expected in a few days."
Other reports state its trailer could arrive on Friday.
Maatrubhumi is based on the 2020 conflict between India and China and has faced challenges over its content and references to China amid improving diplomatic relations between the two nations.