When will Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' release?

The film's release, originally slated for November 13, is now likely to be pushed to November 20 due to delays in obtaining the censor certificate.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "With the delay in receiving the censor certificate, it is unlikely that Maatrubhumi can arrive next week."

"Hence, the makers are now planning to bring it on November 20. Another date that the team is considering is December 11."