Salman to launch 'Maatrubhumi' trailer on Friday?
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, is reportedly eyeing a Friday release for its trailer. The launch event is likely to take place in Mumbai on November 6. However, the production house has not confirmed anything yet.
Strategic timing
'Maatrubhumi's trailer launch will be interesting to watch
The proposed timing of Maatrubhumi's trailer launch could help the film gain visibility while Ramayana is trending among moviegoers. The war drama's release could also introduce it to a larger audience.
Variety India reported the trailer launch news, while cinema enthusiasts on social media have been reporting that the censor board has cleared the four-minute trailer with a UA 16+ certificate.
However, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.
Film's foundation
Everything about 'Maatrubhumi'
Maatrubhumi is based on the real-life military clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.
The film was originally announced in July 2025 as Battle of Galwan and underwent a title change in March 2026 to become Maatrubhumi.
Khan plays an Indian Army officer inspired by Colonel Bikumalla Santosh.
The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangda Singh and Prashant Tamang. Shiv Aroor, Chintan Gandhi, and Suresh Nair have penned the screenplay.
Film's release
Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Ramayana'
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has been released in theaters, with fans thronging for early morning shows.
Bengaluru's Santosh theater was seen celebrating ahead of its 6:00am first-day-first-show.
A fan shared videos from the scene outside the theater, which showed a giant cutout of Yash (who plays Ravana) adorned with huge garlands.
The film also got support from many members of the film fraternity.