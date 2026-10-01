Macklemore 'Free Palestine' tour sells out, proceeds support Palestinians
Entertainment
Macklemore's "Free Palestine" tour sold out within just 24 hours of tickets going live.
Announced on September 24, 2026, the tour's proceeds will go to organizations supporting Palestinians.
This comes right after Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour for his pro-Palestinian stance.
Macklemore praises response, urges artist activism
The tour kicks off in late October with shows lined up in Dublin, Paris, and London: a handful of stops in the United States are expected.
Macklemore called the response "I'm honestly blown away," saying it shows how much people care about Palestinian freedom.
He put this tour together fast and in community with other artists who believe music and activism can go hand-in-hand, and he's urging more artists to use their voices for causes that matter.