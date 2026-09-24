Macklemore launches Free Palestine tour after Sheeran tour drop

Macklemore says artists "People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it." and he's putting that into action: all proceeds will benefit organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement.

He's also pledged $1 million to Palestinian causes and even challenged stadium owner Robert Kraft to match his donation.

Ed Sheeran responded by voicing concerns about venue censorship and supporting humanitarian aid for Palestine.