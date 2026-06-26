'Made in India: A Titan Story' tops Amazon MX Player

Kamath's book informs series portrayal

Kamath spent three years interviewing Titan's founders and visiting their Hosur factory to trace the brand's journey for his 2018 book.

The series brings these real-life challenges to life: from strict business laws that made making watches tough, to how Desai and his co-founder (neither were engineers!) built a household name through smart hiring and sheer grit.

Even as Titan thrived in India but stumbled abroad, their story is all about ambition, resilience, and thinking big.