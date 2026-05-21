'Madhu Vidhu' Malayalam drama about newlyweds now on Sony LIV Entertainment May 21, 2026

Madhu Vidhu, a Malayalam family drama about the ups and downs of newlywed life, just dropped on Sony LIV.

Directed by Vishnu Aravind, it hit theaters in April 2026 and is now streaming in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The story centers on Amruth Raj (Ammu) and Sneha as they try to make their marriage work despite some pretty unusual family baggage.