'Madhu Vidhu' Malayalam drama about newlyweds now on Sony LIV
Madhu Vidhu, a Malayalam family drama about the ups and downs of newlywed life, just dropped on Sony LIV.
Directed by Vishnu Aravind, it hit theaters in April 2026 and is now streaming in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
The story centers on Amruth Raj (Ammu) and Sneha as they try to make their marriage work despite some pretty unusual family baggage.
'Madhu Vidhu' depicts 28 failed proposals
Set in Adoor, Kerala, the film follows Ammu, who finally marries after 28 failed proposals, bringing Sneha into his all-male ancestral home rumored to be cursed.
Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker lead the cast with a relatable take on modern relationships.
With a solid IMDb rating of 7.1/10, Madhu Vidhu is connecting with viewers who appreciate honest stories about love and real-life challenges.