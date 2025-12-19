'I didn't think twice': Madhuri on moving to US post-marriage

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit , who was a household name in the 1980s and 1990s, made a bold decision to move to the United States at her career peak after marrying cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999. The actor recently opened up about her life in Denver during an appearance on Mid-Day's Sit With Hitlist. She said she enjoyed living a simple family life there for almost 12 years.

Family aspirations Dixit always dreamed of a family life Dixit revealed that she always envisioned herself getting married. She said, "I always thought I was going to get married and I'll have a house and I'll have children." "And when it actually happened, for me, it was like a dream. So I didn't even think twice." "I said, 'This is the man I want as a partner for life,' and I got married and went to the US and I started living there."

City life Dixit described Denver as an 'upscale resort place' Dixit also shared her thoughts on Denver, a city that she called home for over a decade. She said, "It's not a very big city, and it's not a very small one. It's a city where health and sports are a top priority." "So people are skiing, there's Aspen, there's Vail, and all these mountains. People go there to ski. It's more like a resort place which is very upscale."

Familiarity Dixit was familiar with the US lifestyle Dixit emphasized that life in the US wasn't new to her as she had frequently visited her siblings who lived there. She said, "I had visited my siblings who have lived in the US. I knew what life is all about." "You've got to do everything yourself, so nothing was a shock like 'Oh my god, what did I get myself into' or anything."