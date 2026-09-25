Madras HC bars media reporting on Veeramani child sexual abuse
Entertainment
The Madras High Court has told the media not to share details about the child sexual abuse case involving R. Veeramani, aiming to protect the ongoing police investigation.
While general conversations about child abuse are still allowed, anything specific to this case is off-limits for now.
An all-women special investigation team will update everyone weekly on how things are going.
Petition raised concerns over explicit broadcasts
This move comes after a petition raised concerns over explicit content being aired by some outlets.
The court highlighted the need for responsible reporting, reminding everyone that media trials can harm both victims and the accused.
The next hearing is set for September 30, when updates and legal steps will be reviewed.