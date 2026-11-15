Madras HC upholds sentence against Vimal in 'Mannar Vagaiyara' case
Actor Vimal just lost his latest petition in a check bounce case tied to his film Mannar Vagaiyara.
The Madras High Court stood by the lower court's earlier order, saying there was no legal error in it and no basis to intervene.
This all started when financier Gopi gave Vimal a ₹4.5 crore loan for the movie, but the repayment check bounced, so things landed in court.
Actor Vimal sentenced to 1 year
Vimal was found guilty and handed a one-year jail term by Chennai's 11th Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
He argued that fake documents were used against him, but both the lower court and High Court didn't buy it; they said the matter relating to the cheque bounce case had already been resolved and kept the original verdict as is.