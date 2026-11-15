Madras HC upholds sentence against Vimal in 'Mannar Vagaiyara' case

Actor Vimal just lost his latest petition in a check bounce case tied to his film Mannar Vagaiyara.

The Madras High Court stood by the lower court's earlier order, saying there was no legal error in it and no basis to intervene.

This all started when financier Gopi gave Vimal a ₹4.5 crore loan for the movie, but the repayment check bounced, so things landed in court.