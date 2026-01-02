'Parasakthi' releases on January 10

Madras HC clears Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' for release

The Madras High Court has given the green light for the Pongal release of Parasakthi, helmed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan. This decision comes after a legal challenge alleging plagiarism in the film's story. The judgment was pronounced by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy after hearing detailed arguments from all parties. The film is set to hit theaters on January 10 and also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela.