Madras HC clears Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' for release
What's the story
The Madras High Court has given the green light for the Pongal release of Parasakthi, helmed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan. This decision comes after a legal challenge alleging plagiarism in the film's story. The judgment was pronounced by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy after hearing detailed arguments from all parties. The film is set to hit theaters on January 10 and also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela.
Legal dispute
Plagiarism allegations and court proceedings
Assistant director KV Rajendran had earlier approached the Madras HC, alleging that the story of Parasakthi was copied from his registered work, Chemmozhi. Senior Advocate PS Raman appeared for Kongara, while Senior Advocate Aravind Pandian represented producer Dawn Pictures. The court instructed the South Indian Film Writers's Association to probe the plagiarism allegation and submit its report by Friday.
Box office showdown
'Parasakthi' to clash with Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'
Amid concerns over the dispute, the court has confirmed that Parasakthi will release in theaters as scheduled during Pongal week. It will now face off against Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan, which is set to hit theaters on January 9. Vijay will star alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj.