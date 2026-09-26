Madras High Court grants anticipatory bail to Rajkiran over 40L

The issue started back in 2022 when Saravanan claimed he paid Rajkiran ₹50 lakh as an advance for a film but only got ₹10 lakh back after the project was dropped.

Rajkiran says it's more of a civil issue than a criminal one, but the police are still investigating and the matter was discussed before the Tamil Film Producers Council.

The financial dispute isn't settled yet, so this story isn't over!