Madras High Court grants anticipatory bail to Rajkiran over 40L
Entertainment
Tamil actor Rajkiran just got anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court after being accused of not returning ₹40 lakh to producer Saravanan for a movie that never happened.
For now, he's safe from arrest but has to check in at a police station and sign for 15 days.
Producer Saravanan alleges 50L, 10L returned
The issue started back in 2022 when Saravanan claimed he paid Rajkiran ₹50 lakh as an advance for a film but only got ₹10 lakh back after the project was dropped.
Rajkiran says it's more of a civil issue than a criminal one, but the police are still investigating and the matter was discussed before the Tamil Film Producers Council.
The financial dispute isn't settled yet, so this story isn't over!