Madras High Court refuses plea to ban 'Karuppu' film
Entertainment
The Madras High Court has turned down a plea to ban the Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha.
The petition claimed some scenes, like one showing a judge taking bribes and drugs, were disrespectful to the judiciary and could shake public trust.
Madras HC defends artistic freedom 'Karuppu'
Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan made it clear that artistic freedom matters, even if movies are critical or uncomfortable.
They suggested that controversial scenes can actually encourage society to reflect, not just censor.
Despite the controversy, Karuppu is making waves, earning over ₹175 crore globally and getting people talking about its bold courtroom and political themes.