Madras High Court refuses plea to ban 'Karuppu' film

Madras HC defends artistic freedom 'Karuppu'

Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan made it clear that artistic freedom matters, even if movies are critical or uncomfortable.

They suggested that controversial scenes can actually encourage society to reflect, not just censor.

Despite the controversy, Karuppu is making waves, earning over ₹175 crore globally and getting people talking about its bold courtroom and political themes.