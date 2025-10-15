'Mahabharata' on Netflix: Who is Yuyutsu, the righteous Kaurava
Netflix's new animated Mahabharata, created by Anu Sikka, is turning heads with its fresh approach to the legendary story.
Across 18 episodes, the series dives into the battle for dharma, with episode two, "Vishwaroop," spotlighting a tense moment: Yudhishthir visits the Kaurava camp for blessings, even as Arjuna questions what's truly right before the fight.
The episode shines a light on Yuyutsu, a Kaurava who stands out for his bold choice.
Yuyutsu's choices define his character
Yuyutsu is unique—he's the only Kaurava who sides with the Pandavas, putting what's right above family loyalty.
Born to King Dhritarashtra and a maid, he's remembered for his integrity and fairness.
His decision to support the Pandavas, even at great personal cost, is a reminder that doing the right thing isn't always easy.
After the war, Yuyutsu becomes Dhritarashtra's only surviving son.