'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' Sugriv poster with glasses sparks jokes

Directed by Abhishek Singh, the movie retells Lord Ram's story through a young boy's eyes, with Hanuman as the narrator.

The cast includes Anjali Arora as Sita and Dev Sharma as Ram (fun fact: Sharma was offered the role of Lakshman in Adipurush and was also considered for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana but was not finalized because of height differences).

The film is now showing in theaters in both Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.