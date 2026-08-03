Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani 5' eyes 2027 release: Report
What's the story
Actor Huma Qureshi will return to the streaming world with the fifth season of the critically acclaimed series Maharani. The production for this much-awaited season will begin on Thursday, with Qureshi reprising her role as Rani Bharti, reported Variety India. The core creative team from previous seasons is also returning for this installment.
Production details
Qureshi also has 'Toxic' in store
Qureshi will start shooting for Maharani this week but will take a short break to promote her upcoming feature film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash in the lead, the movie's promotional campaign will be followed by Qureshi returning to the Maharani set to complete her remaining shoot.
Season updates
Cast, story details of 'Maharani 5'
As of now, there are no confirmed additions to the cast for the new season of Maharani.
The story details are also under wraps, with makers eyeing a tentative release in January 2027. However, this timeline is dependent on production and post-production schedules.
The previous seasons have been praised for their political storytelling and Qureshi's performance as Bharti.
Season 4 aired in November 2025.
Show's journey
More about 'Maharani'
Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani premiered on Sony LIV in 2021 and quickly became one of the platform's flagship originals.
Set against Bihar's political landscape, the series follows Bharti, a homemaker who is unexpectedly thrust into public office after her husband, the state's chief minister, is forced to step down.