Varun Sharma, Veer Pahariya team up for action-thriller 'Naam'
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has praised the lead actors of the upcoming action thriller Naam - To Live is War, Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma. The film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay. Speaking to IANS, Bhatt said, "They are far more cinematically literate than we were." He added that they have "the thirst and urgency to create a place for themselves under the sun."
Producer insights
'This field is about attitude more than aptitude'
Bhatt, who is the film's presenter, also shared his thoughts on the producers, Chawda and Upadhyay. He said, "This is a business that demands resilience. This field is about attitude more than aptitude." "What will make their narrative different is their courage to be themselves. They should have audacity and follow their heart." The film's title is inspired by Bhatt's 1986 blockbuster Naam.
Director's role
Bhatt has these expectations from director Sachdev
Bhatt also spoke about Sachdev, saying, "I want him to make the film within the budget because the demand of every producer is that you not only make a good film but also make it within the budget that's been sanctioned." He added, "He must stay fiercely committed to his vision. He can take insights from all of us." The film is based on an original script by Sachdev, Suhrita Das, and Shweta Bothra.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Naam - To Live is War'
While the plot of Naam - To Live is War is under wraps, it will feature Pahariya as an angry young man with gray shades and Sharma as a fierce antagonist. The film marks the first collaboration between Pahariya and Sharma. The project is produced by Utsav Entertainment and Productions, with Alphaneon Studioz as the studio partner.