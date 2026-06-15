Varun Sharma, Veer Pahariya team up for action-thriller 'Naam'

Director's role

Bhatt has these expectations from director Sachdev

Bhatt also spoke about Sachdev, saying, "I want him to make the film within the budget because the demand of every producer is that you not only make a good film but also make it within the budget that's been sanctioned." He added, "He must stay fiercely committed to his vision. He can take insights from all of us." The film is based on an original script by Sachdev, Suhrita Das, and Shweta Bothra.