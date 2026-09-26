'Bigg Boss 20': Mahhi Vij questions Isha Rikhi's emotional breakdown

Actor Kamya Punjabi also reacted to the breakdown, saying on X, "Ladko ki ladaai meh kaun sahi kaun galat yeh toh baad meh discuss kar lenge pehle yeh batao ki Isha itna kyu rone lag gayi ?????? I mean why why????? Thoda jyada nahi ho gayaaaaaaa."

Netizens too had mixed reactions. While some supported Rikhi's reaction, others said she overreacted.

Bigg Boss 20 also features Mary Kom, Kushal Tanwar, Aasif Khan, and Aman Gandhi, among others.