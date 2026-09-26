'Bigg Boss 20': Mahhi Vij questions Isha Rikhi's emotional breakdown
What's the story
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw contestant Isha Rikhi breaking down over Qazi Touqeer's aggression. The incident occurred during a captaincy task, where Touqeer and Yung DSA got into a heated fight. Rikhi later broke down and slammed Touqeer's temper during the task. To note, the Punjabi actor is rapper Badshah's ex-wife.
Controversial comments
Mahhi Vij questions Rikhi's 'trauma'
Mahhi Vij later discussed Rikhi's reaction with Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, and Touqeer.
She said, "Ab usne agar chillaya toh tumhara kaunsa trauma ho gaya, bhai? You've gone through trauma, I've gone through trauma... Everybody has gone through their own trauma."
"Kal ko bahar log sochenge ki Badshah ne iske sath aisa kya kardiya? Aap toh indirectly uske upar character accusation laga rahe ho na?"
Clarification
'This is not right'
Addressing Singh, Vij added, "Aaj tu bolegi mereko trauma hai, mujhe thappad se trauma hai, thappad se trauma hai toh aap kya karoge? Usse (Karan Wahi) connect karoge na?"
"This is not right (Tomorrow, if you say, 'I have trauma. I have trauma from being slapped. I have trauma from being slapped,' what will people do? They'll connect it to him, right? This is not right)."
Mixed reactions
Kamya Punjabi, netizens react to incident
Actor Kamya Punjabi also reacted to the breakdown, saying on X, "Ladko ki ladaai meh kaun sahi kaun galat yeh toh baad meh discuss kar lenge pehle yeh batao ki Isha itna kyu rone lag gayi ?????? I mean why why????? Thoda jyada nahi ho gayaaaaaaa."
Netizens too had mixed reactions. While some supported Rikhi's reaction, others said she overreacted.
Bigg Boss 20 also features Mary Kom, Kushal Tanwar, Aasif Khan, and Aman Gandhi, among others.