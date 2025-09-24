'Hera Pheri,' 'Welcome' are now part of same film universe!
What's the story
Firoz Nadiadwala, the renowned producer and grandson of late producer Abdul Karim Nadiadwala, announced plans to launch a new film universe on his grandfather's 115th birth anniversary. The "Family Universe" will feature sequels and prequels to popular films such as Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, and more. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said, "There are cop, horror, and spy universes but after years of work we have created a universe of all genres for the family audience."
Film details
Universe will include crossover characters
The "Family Universe" will include sequels and prequels to Aan: Men at Work (2004), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), and Deewane Huye Paagal (2005). Nadiadwala also plans to release new editions of the Welcome (2007) and Hera Pheri (2000) franchises. He said, "We'll also have new movies. All the films will be clean and larger-than-life." The universe will feature both new and older actors as well as crossover characters.
Legacy continuation
Nadiadwala is also revisiting his father's 'Mahabharat'
The "Family Universe" is a part of AG Films, the family banner that recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. The universe aims to continue the legacy of films that blend comedy, romance, and thrills. Nadiadwala is also revisiting his father AA Nadiadwala's Mahabharat (1965) with a new project titled Mahabharata — Right over Might. He said, "We were the first to make a feature film on the Mahabharat."