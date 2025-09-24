Iconic films under the same banner will get sequels and prequels

'Hera Pheri,' 'Welcome' are now part of same film universe!

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:21 am Sep 24, 202511:21 am

What's the story

Firoz Nadiadwala, the renowned producer and grandson of late producer Abdul Karim Nadiadwala, announced plans to launch a new film universe on his grandfather's 115th birth anniversary. The "Family Universe" will feature sequels and prequels to popular films such as Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, and more. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said, "There are cop, horror, and spy universes but after years of work we have created a universe of all genres for the family audience."