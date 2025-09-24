Ektaa Kapoor says 'Kathal' winning National Award, a 'magical moment'

Producer's perspective

Kapoor's speech at the National Awards

Kapoor said in her speech, "Attending the National Awards and celebrating Kathal's win is a magical moment for our entire team at Balaji." "This story was created to shine a light on authentic, quirky Indian narratives, and today's recognition makes the journey unforgettable." "Thank you to the jury and audience for embracing this story, and to Netflix who took this story from the heartlands of India to a global audience, it inspires us to keep supporting bold, original storytelling."