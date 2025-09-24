Ektaa Kapoor says 'Kathal' winning National Award, a 'magical moment'
What's the story
Ektaa R Kapoor, the producer of Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, expressed her joy and pride after the film won Best Hindi Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards. The film received widespread acclaim for its thought-provoking social commentary and distinctive storytelling style. Kapoor said in her Instagram post, "Honoured beyond words today!" "This moment will stay with us forever!" Meanwhile, directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, it made history by becoming Netflix's first National Award-winning Hindi Original.
Producer's perspective
Kapoor's speech at the National Awards
Kapoor said in her speech, "Attending the National Awards and celebrating Kathal's win is a magical moment for our entire team at Balaji." "This story was created to shine a light on authentic, quirky Indian narratives, and today's recognition makes the journey unforgettable." "Thank you to the jury and audience for embracing this story, and to Netflix who took this story from the heartlands of India to a global audience, it inspires us to keep supporting bold, original storytelling."
Film's synopsis
More about 'Kathal'
Set in Madhya Pradesh, Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery is a witty satirical story highlighting how truth can often be found in the most unlikely places. The film features Sanya Malhotra as Mahima Basor, a resolute young police officer leading the unusual investigation. Anant Joshi co-stars as her colleague and constable Saurabh Dwivedi. Rajpal Yadav plays local journalist Anuj Sanghvi while Vijay Raaz portrays politician Munnalal Pateria.