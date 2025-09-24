BTS's label HYBE launches Indian subsidiary in Mumbai

HYBE , the company behind K-pop's biggest phenomenon, BTS , has officially launched its Indian subsidiary, HYBE India. The newly established venture will be headquartered in Mumbai, marking the company's fifth major international expansion following its successful ventures in Japan, the United States, Latin America, and China. The move has already generated excitement among fans worldwide.

Strategic vision HYBE India aims to connect local voices to global stage HYBE India is set to function as a vital link between Indian entertainment and the wider global music and content ecosystem. The company has defined its mission as, "Where voices of India become global stories." This launch forms an integral part of HYBE's broader "multi-home, multi-genre" strategy, which focuses on creating businesses tailored to the unique cultures of each region. The company stated that Mumbai was selected for its importance in Bollywood, contemporary art, and the performing arts.

Talent development Local talent to get global platform HYBE India aims to identify and cultivate homegrown talent, providing them with opportunities to connect with audiences worldwide. The company intends to roll out a region-specific artist training and development program, beginning with auditions. In addition, it will extend support to the regional initiatives and activities of artists under the HYBE Music Group.