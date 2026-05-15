Makwana's debut short 'Gudgudi' selected at Cannes Marche du Film

Makwana co-produced 2 Cannes shorts

Makwana calls Gudgudi an "ode" to her mentors Raj & DK and writer-director Suman Kumar, crediting them for shaping her creative process.

The film has already caught attention from industry names like Rajeev Masand and Aparna Purohit, who praised its unique voice.

Besides Gudgudi, Makwana also co-produced two other shorts: The Pissing Tale (set in Kashmir) and Dhanki Devi (about a 57-year-old aspiring content creator), both screening at Cannes too.