Makwana's debut short 'Gudgudi' selected at Cannes Marche du Film
Entertainment
Manisha Makwana, is bringing her debut short film Gudgudi to the Cannes 2026 Marche du Film.
Starring Ahsaas Channa, the film's selection has left Makwana both excited and a little nervous.
"The fact that my first film is going to be played there itself is a huge thing," she said.
Makwana co-produced 2 Cannes shorts
Makwana calls Gudgudi an "ode" to her mentors Raj & DK and writer-director Suman Kumar, crediting them for shaping her creative process.
The film has already caught attention from industry names like Rajeev Masand and Aparna Purohit, who praised its unique voice.
Besides Gudgudi, Makwana also co-produced two other shorts: The Pissing Tale (set in Kashmir) and Dhanki Devi (about a 57-year-old aspiring content creator), both screening at Cannes too.