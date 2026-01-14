'You get trolled...': Malaika Arora on doing item songs

Actor Malaika Arora , known for her iconic performances in Bollywood item songs, has defended her choice of performing them in her 50s. Speaking on The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube, she said she feels empowered and blessed to still be able to dance at this age. "Why do I need to tone it down or be apologetic about it?" she asked.

Trolling response Arora's response to trolling over item songs Arora also addressed the trolling she has faced for her performances. "I mean, you get trolled for things, and many people say different things, but I don't understand what the big deal is." "Dance is an expression, enjoyed in its true glory and its true form." "I feel truly blessed that I am able to do all this at 50; I must be doing something right."

Empowerment view Arora's perspective on empowerment through dance Arora further added, "It is very, very empowering. It makes me feel amazing." "As I have said before, if women out there take it as an example or view it as something empowering, something that makes them feel good, then it's a job well done." She has been a part of several popular item songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, and Anarkali Disco Chali.

